The final camp of the summer for the Kingsbury Park District will be a martial arts camp.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, talks about the camp. The camp is a great way to see if your child enjoys martial arts and is interested in joining in the fall. No experience is necessary and the camp is open to boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grade. The camp runs from August 7-11 and will include various activities each day. The camp costs $25 for park district residents and $35 for those out of district.

Click below for information on daily activities:

The camp is 9 to 10 a.m. each day. The deadline to register is August 1.

The park district office is located at 630 East City Route 40 in Greenville. For more information call the district at 664-4969.