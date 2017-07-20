More From City Council

At its July meeting, the Greenville City Council began a discussion about the use of non-licensed vehicles, such as golf carts, on city streets.

Mayor Alan Gaffner said a couple of residents approached him about the subject.

It was mentioned there are specific state laws that control this.

The council asked City Manager Dave Willey to obtain more information about the topic and report back at another meeting.

The council approved the purchase of a new police vehicle and a backhoe. The police unit, a SUV 4 by 4, will come from Wright Automotive of Hillsboro through the state purchase program. The cost, including required equipment, radar and a dash cam, is $49,322.

The backhoe will come from Erb Equipment of Mt. Vernon for $18,070. The city is trading in the old backhoe and a road grader that has not been used for several years. The trade-ins knocked $73,000 off the price of the new backhoe.

Other purchases by the council included $30,000, payable over three years, for a software system for the city’s Geographic Information System, and $7,100 for a large format printer/scanner.

The appropriations ordinance was adopted. It appropriates twice the amount of the city’s budget.

The next city council meeting will not be held August 8 due to the Bond County Fair parade. A new date for the August meeting will be announced.