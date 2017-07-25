More On Fatal Accident

A St. Jacob man was killed in a car accident late Saturday night. Four people were westbound in a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria on Illinois Route 162 just outside of Glen Carbon around 9 PM Saturday, July 22.

Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye, Jr. told WGEL it is unclear who was driving the vehicle as all four were ejected. According to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, 25 year old Jordan L. Wieda, of St. Jacob, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 PM Saturday.

Dye said the other three individuals in the car – a 24 year old man from Worden, a 26 year old man from Edwardsville, and a 29 year old woman from Maryville – were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis University Hospital.

Updates were not available as to their conditions.

Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office continue their investigation.