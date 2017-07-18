Mulberry Grove Board Of Education Accepts Bids

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met Monday. In the financial report, Superintendent Brad Turner said district fund balances are currently strong. He said county tax funds are expected by the end of August with all property tax money expected by the end of October.

The board approved the milk bid from Prairie Farms, the bread bid from Bimbo Bakery, and the diesel fuel bid from South Central FS.

The board accepted the resignation of high school social studies teacher Ian Wolf effective immediately. Ian was also the assistant high school boys’ basketball coach.