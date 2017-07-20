Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Registration

It is almost time to start the 2017-2018 school year and student registration for Mulberry Grove Unit 1 is Thursday, July 27, from noon – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 28, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Parents of new students, please come to the school office before registration to transfer records and check on physical, dental, and eye exam requirements.

Orientation for 9th grade students is Tuesday, August 15, at 6:00 p.m. in the cafeteria and 6th grade orientation is also Tuesday, August 15, starting at 7:00.

For more information about fees and required physicals, call the high school office at 326-8221, ext. 201 or the elementary office at 326-8811.

Additional details follow…