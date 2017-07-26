Panama Post Office Temporary Closure

The Panama Post Office has been placed on temporary closure, effective Friday, due to building conditions.

Panama post office box customers can pick up their mail at the Sorento Post Office, located at 100 North Main Street in Sorento.

The retail hours at the Sorento Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 To 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The collection box, in front of the Panama Post Office, can still be used and mail will be collected. The daily pickup time is 11:30 a.m.

For more information call the Sorento Post Office at 217-272-4212 or the Greenville Post Office at 618-664-0145.