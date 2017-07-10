Pocahontas Parade

The Pocahontas-Old Ripley volunteer firefighters and EMS homecoming was Saturday with a parade beginning at 6 p.m.

The parade was led by a veterans’ color guard, and fire trucks from Pocahontas-Old Ripley, Mulberry Grove, Shoal Creek, Smithboro and Greenville fire districts were in the event.

Floats were entered by the Greenville First Christian Church, Bradford National Bank, the Sorento Homecoming Association, Bond County Republicans and the Bond County Shrine Club. Members of Pocahontas softball and baseball teams rode in the parade.

Youngsters were thrilled to see the Shriner’s Circus Unit with members dressed in animal costumes.

Later in the night, music was performed by the Chapman Brothers Band.