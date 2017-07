The WGEL listening area received some much-needed rain Friday morning. Totals varied from a third of an inch in some parts of the county to almost a full inch in other places.

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talked with local farmer and Bond County Farm Bureau member Frank Doll who said the rain was a welcome relief. Click below to hear their conversation:

