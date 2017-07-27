Real Estate Tax Website

Bond County property owners have a new way to access real estate tax information.

Treasurer Katie Weiss said a new website can found by googling Bond County IL Treasurer and can help those who want to view past payments as well as dates payments were made. Weiss explains that it is a great tool for those filling out income tax returns.

Data on the website dates back to the 2013 tax year. Treasurer Weiss said property tax information is public through the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

To contact the county treasurer’s office, call 618-664-0618.