Robison National Guernsey Queen

Lauren Robison attended the National Guernsey Convention held in Saratoga Springs, NY from June 25-July 1. Lauren represented Illinois in multiple youth competitions. Lauren is the 19 year old daughter of Kevin and Emily Hartmann of Mulberry Grove. During the convention Lauren was crowned the National Guernsey Queen, placed 2nd in Prepared Public Speaking and was chosen as the recipient of the Turley Scholarship and the Schnebly Memorial Scholarship.

Lauren is a sophomore honor student at Kaskaskia College where she is completing her Associates Degrees in Animal Science and Agribusiness. She plans to transfer to Murray State University to complete her Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness. She currently serves as the Vice President of the American Guernsey Youth Association and the President of the Illinois Junior Guernsey Breeders Association. As the National Guernsey Queen, Lauren will serve for the next 12 months by attending national shows, sales and other dairy events. During the fall of 2017 she will attend the PA All-American Dairy Show in Harrisburg, PA; the World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI and the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY.

Lauren is currently employed as an intern by South Central FS-Country Depot in Greenville and she also works part-time as extra help for the University of Illinois Extension-Bond Co. Unit in Greenville. She has held leadership roles in Bond County 4-H, Mulberry Grove FFA and the Kaskaskia College Agriculture Club.