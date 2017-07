According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Rt. 40 will be closed to all traffic 1.7 miles east of Pocahontas at the bridge crossing the West Fork of Shoal Creek beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 24, weather permitting.

Rt. 40 is expected to reopen Tuesday, August 15.

A detour will be available using Interstate 70.

For more information, call 346-3353.