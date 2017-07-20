SJH At Madison County Fair

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has partnered with the Madison County Fair to provide a cooling/first aid station at this year’s event, while also offering “Personal Health Snapshots” for fair attendees. In addition, the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation and Rural King will be sponsoring the distribution of free farm safety guides for kids.

St. Joseph’s Hospital will have Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants on site from Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30. The nurses will be there daily from 3-7 p.m. to treat any minor injuries, overheating, or other medical issues. Emergency Medical Services will be on standby for back up if needed. St. Joseph’s Hospital will also have a cooling station available during the same hours. The station will be located in the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion located between the Exhibition Hall and the Food & Beverage Pavilion. It will be stocked with fans, water, ice packs, and popsicles for children. Sponsors of the station include Country Financial – Rachel Crow, First Mid–IL Bank, Highland Rural King, Oberbeck Grain Co., LG Seeds – Wade Genteman, Gelly Excavating, and Top Ag.

Information about hospital services, as well as “Personal Health Snapshot” screenings that include height, weight, blood pressure and BMI information, will be available inside the St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion during the week of the fair from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

While inside the Hospital Pavilion fair goers can receive giveaways, as well as enter into a drawing for one of two prizes – a Go Pro camera and a Drone – provided by Rachel Crow with Country Financial in Highland. Fair attendees can also request a complimentary Farm Safety handbook for kids while they step inside to cool down. One handbook per family is being sponsored by Highland Rural King.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation or St. Joseph’s Hospital events at the Madison County Fair, please call Lisa Smith at 651-2590 or lisa.smith@hshs.org.