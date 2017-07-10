SJH Collects School Supplies

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus drive which provides school supplies to local students through the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (HACSM) and Apostolic Revival Church. This is the second year the hospital has hosted the event. Last year’s event provided 196 pounds of school supplies to 167 students in the community.

Stuff the Bus is a school supply drive open to the public, as well as colleagues at St. Joseph’s Hospital, and is sponsored by the Mission Team at St. Joseph’s Hospital. All of the supplies donated will be distributed to local students through HACSM, as well as the Rock-A-Block event hosted by Apostolic Revival Church. This is the first year Stuff the Bus has supported the Rock-A-Block event, which provided school supplies for 200 students last year. The Stuff the Bus drive will run through Wednesday, July 19, and supplies can be dropped off in the main lobby of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Supplies needed include:

Plastic 2-pocket folders

Highlighters (any color)

White polymer erasers

Black dry erase markers

Colored pencils

Pencil box

Spiral notebooks (wide rule only)

White 3-ring binders (1” w/clear cover)

Facial tissue

Post it notes (2” x 2”)

Ear buds

Crayola water color paint (one row of colors)

Large glue sticks

Fiskars scissors (pointed tip only)

Elmer’s bottled glue (no “school glue”)

Loose-leaf paper (wide rule only)

Clorox wipes

Trapper keepers with dividers

Washable Markers (Crayola Classic Markers preferred by some teachers)

Calculators 10-digit (Texas Instrument – TI – 30XA recommended by teacher)

Backpacks (blue, green, red, etc.)

Quart & Gallon Size ”Ziploc” plastic bags (tab closure preferred)

For more information about Stuff the Bus, please contact Emily Korte at Emily.Korte@hshs.org or 651-2657.