Soil Conservation In Budget

The new state budget for Illinois includes funding for soil and water conservation districts, according to Emily Hartmann, coordinator of the Bond County district.

Hartmann said she does not know details of what the local district will receive, but she believes it will be about double what was received last year through the state’s stop-gap budget.

That stop-gap budget reduced the Bond County state funds in half from what had been received three years ago.

Two years ago, the Bond County district received no state funds.

More information on the new state budget will be obtained at a meeting later this month, Hartmann reported.

She said, in recent years, the Bond County District has been able to survive financially due to other programs it has that provide income.