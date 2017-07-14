Southwestern Magazine Awards

Southwestern Electric Cooperative has received many awards for its monthly publication known as The Southwestern.

The publication was judged in the 2016 Cooperative Communicators Association contest.

The Southwestern won first place for the photo feature “Against The Wind,” done by the editor of the magazine, Joe Richardson. It also placed first for Small Shop Portfolio, with a staff of two or less.

Richardson, who is also vice-president of communications for Southwestern Electric, received the writer of the year honor.

The Southwestern picked up other awards in the photography, writing and publications categories. Mike Barnes is the art director for The Southwestern.