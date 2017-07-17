The Kingsbury Park District is hosting a pool party for special needs children and adults next week.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said families are invited to the party on Monday, July 24 from 6 to 8 PM. DJ Brad Rogers will provide music. The admission cost is $4 per person. Attendees are welcome to bring their own snacks. Both the pool and the baby pool will be open.

There is no pre-registration for the special needs pool party. Just show up at the swimming pool from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. The fee is $4 per person.