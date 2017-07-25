St. Jacob Man Killed in Car Accident

A St. Jacob man was killed in a car accident late on Saturday night. According to Madison County Coroner’s office 25 year old Jordan Wieda (weed-a) was traveling westbound on Illinois route 162 near Pontoon Beach around 9PM Saturday the 22nd. Wieda was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and the accident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. The autopsy on Sunday showed that Wieda died of blunt trauma to the head and chest according to the coroner’s office. No other information has been released.