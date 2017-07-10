Students Intern With Lawyers

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee coordinated the annual Madison County Intern Program placing local high school students in area law firms for the month of June to allow students to observe and experience different employment opportunities in the legal field and to better understand how the legal system works. This year, seven students were selected to participate in the program. The MCIP program was organized by Jennifer Johnson from the law firm of HeylRoyster and Jo Anna Pollock of Simmons, Hanly and Conroy. The students must fill out applications

“This program allows high students to meet with judges and to be placed with volunteer lawyers to observe their law offices. The pro bono committee thanks the lawyers who coordinated the program and those who donated their time to make this summer outreach program possible,” stated Judge Barb Crowder, chair of the Third Circuit Pro Bono Committee.

The participating students and their volunteer attorneys were:

Liberty Felix from Alton High School with Scroggins Law Office located in Granite City; Will Hengehold from Edwardsville High School with the Edwardsville firm of HeplerBroom; Remington Grosze Edwardsville High School with GoriJulian in Edwardsville; Noah Pirtle from Father McGivney High School in Maryville also with GoriJulian; Kimberly Stinson from Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville with Attorney Jack Cranley; Kara Carnes was placed with Unsell & Schattnik; and Cassi Heintz interned with Attorney Todd Sivia.

The students went through an application process for selection. They received an orientation about the legal system from Judge Barbara Crowder and Judge David Dugan and observed a hearing in court. They also learned about confidentiality, attorney-client relationships, and types of legal cases and careers. The program has been in existence since 2012 and is available to any high school student in Madison County. Madison County students interested in applying for 2018 opportunities may do so through their high schools in the spring of 2018.