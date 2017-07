Entries will be taken for the Bond County Fair Talent Show until noon Wednesday. The show is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

As of Monday morning, there were six contestants in the Junior Division and none in the Senior Division.

The Junior Division is for that age 14 and under.

The Senior Division is for persons 15 to 21.

Any Bond County resident interested in being in the talent contest can call the fair office at 664-1412 before noon Wednesday.