Bond County real estate tax bills will be mailed later this week, according to Treasurer Katie Weiss.

The first installment due date is August 14 and the second installment is due no later than September 29.

Weiss said when the tax statements arrive, residents should make sure they received their own bill, get the bills to the mortgage company, if required; and if you are entitled to exemptions, make sure they have been applied.

Questions about real estate tax bills can be directed to the Bond County Treasurer’s Office at 618-664-0618.