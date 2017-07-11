Trial Set In Arter Death

A trial has been scheduled in Clinton County for a 17-year-old male juvenile who has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the April death of Jacob Arter of Breese.

A pre-trial hearing is set for August 10 with the trial to be held August 14 and 15. The defendant is being tried as a juvenile.

He is accused of allegedly striking Arter in the face and knocking him unconscious while the two were at a rural clubhouse between Germantown and Bartelso.

Arter was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, early April 23, for treatment and he was pronounced dead about 50 minutes later.

The defendant is currently under electronic home confinement with his parents.