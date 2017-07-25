Troy Woman Sentenced

A Troy woman has been sentenced to prison faking she had cancer and collecting donations.

Melissa Barton, age 28, was given 18 months in prison for theft by deception over $500. She pled guilty last October, in Madison County Circuit Court, to two felony counts.

Barton was also placed on probation for 30 months and ordered to pay restitution of $1,290.

In the summer of 2014, police learned that Barton was claiming she had cancer and was soliciting financial assistance. Barton was also alleging her son had leukemia which also was not true.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons commended the Troy Police Department and those in his office for their work in the case.

He stated, “The defendant in this case played on the emotions of donors and fraudulently collected funds that should have gone to community members who are actually impacted by cancer and other illnesses.”