Unit 2 Fees

The Bond County Unit 2 school board followed the recommendation of Superintendent Wes Olson and kept all fees for the coming school year the same as last year.

Book/supply fees are $75 for students in grades kindergarten through eighth, and $100 for high school. The athletic fee is $50 per sport at the junior high level, with a maximum of $250 per family, and $100 per sport at the high school, with a maximum of $500 per family.

There are some high school classes that have special fees.

The charge for breakfast is $1.45 per day while a high school lunch costs $2.25 per day.

All other lunches in the district are $2 per day.