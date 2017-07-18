Unit 2 Personnel

At Monday night’s Bond County Unit 2 board meeting, personnel matters were addressed.

Haley Smith was hired as a full time special education teacher at Greenville Elementary School, and Becky Suess was hired as a part-time KRP parent educator/family facilitator.

Also hired were Elizabeth Williams-Provost as a part-time KRP secretary/accountant, Amber Ricks as a full-time special education aide, Tomi Traub as a teacher’s aide and a special education aide at Pocahontas School, and Tiffany Lile as a special education aide at GES.

The board accepted the resignations of Brooke Moeller as special education teacher at GES, Parker Manhart as a junior high track coach, and Erika Knolhoff as the high school scholar bowl coach and girl’s head soccer coach.

Volunteer coaches for junior high baseball include Jason Pierce, Parker Manhart, Terry Swalley, Lucas Carlson, Alex Schneider, Kyle Washburn and Dylan Jackson.