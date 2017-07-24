Unit 2 Registration Information

Online registration for students in Bond County Community Unit #2 School District is now open and available for use. The online registration component will be available from Monday, July 24, 2017 through Sunday, August 6, 2017. Parents can login into their Skyward Family Access and register their child for school, complete with credit card payment. More information can be found on the school district website at www.bccu2.org in the Announcement and Quick Link areas on the front page. There you can find a link to Family Access, directions for setting up a RevTrak account to make payments and Online Registration. There is no additional cost to families using online registration or payment. If you need assistance with your Family Access login credentials, please call the Unit Office at 618-664-0170 during regular office hours.

For those families who do not have access to a computer or the internet, there will be all day registration on Friday, August 4, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in each school throughout the District and for families needing after work hours, Monday, August 7, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in each school throughout the district.

New students must register at their school. New students for all schools except the high school, please register during the dates and times for on-site registration. High School registration for new students to the district will begin on August 11th. Students in grades 9-12 who will be moving into the District need to make an appointment to meet with a Guidance Counselor. Please call 618-664-1370 ext. 108 to schedule an appointment. If no one answers, please leave a message.

All new students must provide a birth certificate. Registration cannot be completed without this documentation. New students moving in from out of IL need a physical, up- to-date immunizations, and an eye exam (from an optometrist).

All students in BCCU#2 entering Kindergarten, 2nd, 6th, 9th, and 12th grades need to turn in the following health forms at registration in August. If these are not turned in by the first day of school your student may be excluded from school.

Kindergartners: current physical, up to date immunizations, eye exam, and dental exam

2nd graders: dental exam

6th graders: current physical, up to date immunizations (including T-dap, Meningitis, and Varicella dose #2), and dental exam

9th graders: current physical and up to date immunizations.

12th graders: up to date immunizations (1 dose of Meningitis after age 16).

Students who owe charges from the previous year will be expected to pay those before registering for the current year.

Book rental fees are as follows:

FEES FOR 2017-2018

Book/Supply Fees Kindergarten – 6th: $75.00

Book/Supply Fees 7th – 8th: $75.00

Book/Supply Fees High School: $100.00

Parking Fees: $30.00

SPECIAL HIGH SCHOOL FEES

Driver Education Behind the Wheel: $100.00

Computer: $10.00 per semester

Agriculture: $25.00 per semester

Shop I & II: $30.00 per semester, per course

Shop III & IV: $30.00 per semester, per course, (plus supplies)

Intro Art: $30.00 per semester, per course

Advanced Art: $30.00 per semester, per course

Home Economics: $25.00 per course

OKAW (Vandalia): $30.00 per semester

ATHLETIC FEES

High School Athletics: $100.00 per sport ($500 Max per family)

Jr. High Athletics: $50.00 per sport ($250 Max per family)

FOOD SERVICE FEES

Breakfast (GES, PES, SOR, JH): $1.45 per day

High School Lunch: $2.25 per day

GES, PES, SOR, JH Lunch: $2.00 per day

Families may qualify for free meals or reduced price meals. Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines for free and reduced meals may be found on the school district website at www.bccu2.org.