Treasurer On Tax Payments

Real estate tax bills were sent to Bond County property owners a couple of weeks ago.

County Treasurer Katie Weiss reminds taxpayers that they can pay their taxes in the office, by mail, or through participating banks.

To hear specific locations available to pay taxes, click below:

Weiss said tax payments have been coming in well.

For more information regarding tax collections, click below:

The first installment due date is August 14 and the second installment deadline is September 29.

To contact the treasurer’s office, call 618-664-0618.