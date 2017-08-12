12 Years For Home Invasion

A Carlyle man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a home invasion and burglary last year.

19 year old Blake Nottmeyer pled guilty to the charges of home invasion causing injury, felony residential burglary, felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal trespass to a residence with a person present.

Nottmeyer and a co-defendant, 26 year old Lawrence Cooper, also of Carlyle, were arrested on November 29, 2016 for breaking into a Carlyle residence, and taking items while carrying a firearm.

Cooper was previously sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.