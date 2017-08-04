4-H Auction Results

The annual Bond County Fair 4-H Auction was Monday evening.

Eighty-two animals and products were sold bringing in a grand total of $61,695.95.

Brianna Ulmer’s champion steer brought in $2,313 while Maggie Goodson’s reserve champion barrow sold for $728, Austin Graves’ champion meat goat wether sold for $500, Emily Ulmer’s champion sheep wether sold for $480, Leona Baum’s champion pen of rabbits sold for $200, Grant Wilderman’s champion pen of chickens sold for $170 and Lauren Robison’s milk basket sold for $700.