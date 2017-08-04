4-H Members To Exhibit At IL State Fair

Sunday, August 13 is Clinton County 4-H Day at the Illinois State Fair General Projects Shows. 4-H members from the area who were selected as State Fair Delegates at the county 4-H show will exhibit their projects at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

This year Clinton County will have 48 youth attending, showing a wide range of projects including everything from aerospace to woodworking. In addition there will be celebrations during the weekend to honor 4-H leaders and volunteers for their service. Diane Sinclair will be recognized in appreciation for 45 years as a 4-H leader in Clinton County. She is one of the club leaders from the 4-H Buttercups, who meet in Carlyle. Also during the celebration, recent 4-H alum Danielle Brinkmann will be recognized for her time on the 4-H Youth Leadership Team.

For more information about 4-H activities at the Illinois State Fair, call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.