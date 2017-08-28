Greenville Police and Bond County EMS responded Sunday, at 1:45 p.m., to a 2-vehicle accident with injuries on College Avenue at First Street.

According to the accident report, a Chevrolet driven by Dawn R. Green, age 51, of Greenville was northbound on First Street. Thomas G. Plog, age 62, also of Greenville, was westbound on College Avenue on a Honda motorcycle.

Green allegedly did not yield at the stop sign at the intersection and the two vehicles collided.

Bond County EMS took Carolyn S. Plog, age 55, a passenger on the motorcycle, to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. No one in the Green car was injured.

Green was cited for alleged failure to yield at a stop sign.