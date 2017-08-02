Ag In The Classroom At The Fair

The Bond County Ag in the Classroom program will hold a few special events during the Bond County Fair.

The first 10 school age children to visit the Ag In the Classroom Book Barn each day during the fair will receive a free pair of Solar Eclipse viewing glasses.

During your visit to the Book Bark, you can sponsor Ag In the Classroom by purchasing a $5 window cling to show your support of the program.

For more information stop by the AITC Book Barn during the fair. It’s located between the 4-H building and the Original Pork Stand.