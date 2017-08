The annual Bond County Antique Machinery Club Expo is this weekend during the Bond County Fair.

Hours will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.

This year’s featured tractor company is Case. The expo will include all brands of tractors, gas engines and farm equipment.

A tractor drive is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 7:45 a.m., going from the fairgrounds to Panama.