Bond County 4-H At State Fair

Twenty-two Bond County 4-H members attended the Illinois State Fair on August 13 to exhibit their 4-H general projects. They were selected as delegates in their project areas at the 4-H general projects show held in July.

Much like at the county 4-H show, members participate in conference judging at the state 4-H show. They meet with a judge to discuss their project. Each exhibit is given a rating of either Award of Excellence, or Superior. Eight members from Bond County received the Superior rating this year.

John Bohn, Jr.: Vegetable Plate, Superior

Shelby Joiner: STEAM Clothing 1-Fundamental, Superior

Dalton Knerrer: Tractor C, Superior

Megan Miller: Pebble Pups 1, Superior

Trent Obermark: Welding, Superior

Aubrey Wall: 4-H Cooking 101, Superior

Jack Wall: Natural Resources 2, Superior

Morgan Wilderman: Chalk/Carbon/Pigment, Superior

The new 4-H year will begin on September 1. For information on getting youth involved in 4-H, please call the Bond County Extension Office at 664-3665.