Bond County 4-H Show Results

4-H Beef Show
Champion Angus Female-Clayton Schrumpf
Champion Hereford Female-Maddey Tebbe
Champion Simmental Female-Maddie Tebbe
Champion AOB Female-Brianna Ulmer
Champion Crossbred Steer-Maddey Tebbe
Champion Purebred Steer-Brianna Ulmer
Grand Champion Steer-Brianna Ulmer
Reserve Champion Steer-Maddey Tebbe
Rate of Gain Champion-Riley Unterbrink
Grand Champion Heifer-Maddey Tebbe
Grand Champion Cow-Emily Ulmer
Novice Showmanship-Bailey Unterbrink
Junior Showmanship-Ryan Lehn
Senior Showmanship-Maddey Tebbe
4-H Sheep Show
Champion Southdown-Emily Ulmer
Champion Hair Sheep-Hayley Gentry
Overall Champion Hair Sheep-Holden Enloe
Champion AOB-Emily Ulmer
Champion Shropshire-Payten Suzuki
Champion Commercial/Cross-Emily Ulmer
Champion Hampshire-Payten Suzuki
Champion Market Ewe-Brady Lingley
Overall Market Lamb-Emily Ulmer
Reserve Overall Market Lamb-Emily Ulmer
Champion Overall Ewe-Payten Suzuki
Champion Crossbred Wether-Emily Ulmer
Champion Purebred Wether-Emily Ulmer
Champion Hair Wether-Holden Enloe
Champion Rate of Gain-Anna Walker
Junior Showmanship-Payten Suzuki
Senior Showmanship-Emily Ulmer
4-H Goat Show
Champion Meat Goat Doe-Trystan Watson
Champion Meat Goat Wether-Austin Graves
Champion Pygmy Female-Graciella Kist
Champion Pygmy Wether-Willow Thompson
Champion Dairy Goat-Hayley Gentry
Novice Showmanship-Ella Kleiner
Junior Showmanship-Lauren Gentry
Senior Showmanship-Alyssa Watson
4-H Swine Show
Champion Duroc Gilt-Maggie Goodson
Champion Hampshire Gilt-Shelbi McCray
Champion Landrace Gilt-Maggie Goodson
Champion Hereford Gilt-Dalton Knerrer
Champion AOB Gilt-J.T. Thiems
Champion Crossbred Gilt-Brianna Ulmer
Champion Overall Gilt-Brianna Ulmer
Champion Crossbred Barrow-Brianna Ulmer
Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow-Maggie Goodson
Champion Purebred Barrow-Maggie Goodson
Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow-Micah Greenwood
Grand Champion Barrow-Brianna Ulmer
Reserve Champion Barrow-Maggie Goodson
Novice Showmanship-Lane Mollett
Junior Showmanship-Jesse Boehm
Senior Showmanship-Brianna Ulmer
4-H Dairy Show
Champion Brown Swiss-Taylor Huels
Champion Guernsey Female-Lauren Robison
Champion Holstein Cow-Bryce Siebert
Champion Milking Shortorn Female-Phoenix Johnson
Champion Jersey Female-Matthew Marcoot-Segrest
Novice Showmanship-Kaleb Johnson
Junior Showmanship-Kaylie Huels
Senior Showmanship-Taylor Huels
Several 4-H members are headed to Springfield in the next couple of weeks for the Illinois State Fair. They will be showing in the Junior Livestock Shows, and the State 4-H General Projects Show.