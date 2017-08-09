Bond County 4-H Show Results

Maddey Tebbe with her Reserve Grand Champion Steer, and Brianna Ulmer with her Grand Champion Steer. Tebbe’s steer was also the Champion Crossbred Steer and Ulmer’s was the Champion Purebred Steer.
Brianna Ulmer and Dalton Knerrer concentrate on their pigs during senior showmanship.
Novice (first Year) showmanship exhibitors work to get their swine from the corner of the ring during their showmanship class.
Maddey Tebbe won Champion Senior Showman this year. She is pictured with Brooklyn Suzuki, one of the 2017 Jr. Miss Contestants.

4-H Beef Show

Champion Angus Female-Clayton Schrumpf

Champion Hereford Female-Maddey Tebbe

Champion Simmental Female-Maddie Tebbe

Champion AOB Female-Brianna Ulmer

Champion Crossbred Steer-Maddey Tebbe

Champion Purebred Steer-Brianna Ulmer

Grand Champion Steer-Brianna Ulmer

Reserve Champion Steer-Maddey Tebbe

Rate of Gain Champion-Riley Unterbrink

Grand Champion Heifer-Maddey Tebbe

Grand Champion Cow-Emily Ulmer

Novice Showmanship-Bailey Unterbrink

Junior Showmanship-Ryan Lehn

Senior Showmanship-Maddey Tebbe

4-H Sheep Show

Champion Southdown-Emily Ulmer

Champion Hair Sheep-Hayley Gentry

Overall Champion Hair Sheep-Holden Enloe

Champion AOB-Emily Ulmer

Champion Shropshire-Payten Suzuki

Champion Commercial/Cross-Emily Ulmer

Champion Hampshire-Payten Suzuki

Champion Market Ewe-Brady Lingley

Overall Market Lamb-Emily Ulmer

Reserve Overall Market Lamb-Emily Ulmer

Champion Overall Ewe-Payten Suzuki

Champion Crossbred Wether-Emily Ulmer

Champion Purebred Wether-Emily Ulmer

Champion Hair Wether-Holden Enloe

Champion Rate of Gain-Anna Walker

Junior Showmanship-Payten Suzuki

Senior Showmanship-Emily Ulmer

4-H Goat Show

Champion Meat Goat Doe-Trystan Watson

Champion Meat Goat Wether-Austin Graves

Champion Pygmy Female-Graciella Kist

Champion Pygmy Wether-Willow Thompson

Champion Dairy Goat-Hayley Gentry

Novice Showmanship-Ella Kleiner

Junior Showmanship-Lauren Gentry

Senior Showmanship-Alyssa Watson

4-H Swine Show

Champion Duroc Gilt-Maggie Goodson

Champion Hampshire Gilt-Shelbi McCray

Champion Landrace Gilt-Maggie Goodson

Champion Hereford Gilt-Dalton Knerrer

Champion AOB Gilt-J.T. Thiems

Champion Crossbred Gilt-Brianna Ulmer

Champion Overall Gilt-Brianna Ulmer

Champion Crossbred Barrow-Brianna Ulmer

Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow-Maggie Goodson

Champion Purebred Barrow-Maggie Goodson

Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow-Micah Greenwood

Grand Champion Barrow-Brianna Ulmer

Reserve Champion Barrow-Maggie Goodson

Novice Showmanship-Lane Mollett

Junior Showmanship-Jesse Boehm

Senior Showmanship-Brianna Ulmer

4-H Dairy Show

Champion Brown Swiss-Taylor Huels

Champion Guernsey Female-Lauren Robison

Champion Holstein Cow-Bryce Siebert

Champion Milking Shortorn Female-Phoenix Johnson

Champion Jersey Female-Matthew Marcoot-Segrest

Novice Showmanship-Kaleb Johnson

Junior Showmanship-Kaylie Huels

Senior Showmanship-Taylor Huels

Several 4-H members are headed to Springfield in the next couple of weeks for the Illinois State Fair. They will be showing in the Junior Livestock Shows, and the State 4-H General Projects Show.

