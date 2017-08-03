Bond County Fair Activities

The Bond County Fair is filled with events.

The western horse speed show is back. The one-day show begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the horse arena.

The I-70 quarter midget race track will have action on Saturday and Sunday. Racing starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, boys and girls ages 5 to 15 will have the opportunity to drive a midget car at the track from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will get 10 laps for $10.

The Law Dogs Bike and Car Show and Swap Meet will be Saturday morning and early afternoon.

Sunday is Kid’s Day with events at the Activity Building. Beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a longest ponytail, cutest little farmer and diaper derby crawling contests. There will also be a baby picture contest.

The Greenville FFA’s annual kiddie pedal pull will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, north of the Community Building.

Little cowboys and cowgirls can ride a sheep in the mutton busting event, held as part of the C-Bar Rodeo, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the grandstand. The entry fee is $1.

The St. Louis Cardinal’s Fredbird will be at the fair Tuesday. He will be in the parade, which starts at 7 p.m. and will meet his fans after the parade at the Activity Building.

Bingo, to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, will be Friday at 7 p.m., in the Activity Building.

Monday is Senior Citizen’s Day. Free games will be played in the Activity Building from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

The fair will conclude Tuesday night with fireworks.