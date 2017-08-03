Bond County Fair Activities

By
WGEL
-
Crews have spent the last few weeks preparing the fairgrounds for the Bond County Fair, now underway.

The Bond County Fair is filled with events.

The western horse speed show is back. The one-day show begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the horse arena.

The I-70 quarter midget race track will have action on Saturday and Sunday. Racing starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, boys and girls ages 5 to 15 will have the opportunity to drive a midget car at the track from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will get 10 laps for $10.

The Law Dogs Bike and Car Show and Swap Meet will be Saturday morning and early afternoon.

Sunday is Kid’s Day with events at the Activity Building. Beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a longest ponytail, cutest little farmer and diaper derby crawling contests. There will also be a baby picture contest.

The Greenville FFA’s annual kiddie pedal pull will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, north of the Community Building.

Little cowboys and cowgirls can ride a sheep in the mutton busting event, held as part of the C-Bar Rodeo, which begins at 6 p.m. Sunday at the grandstand. The entry fee is $1.

The St. Louis Cardinal’s Fredbird will be at the fair Tuesday. He will be in the parade, which starts at 7 p.m. and will meet his fans after the parade at the Activity Building.

Bingo, to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, will be Friday at 7 p.m., in the Activity Building.

Monday is Senior Citizen’s Day. Free games will be played in the Activity Building from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

The fair will conclude Tuesday night with fireworks.

frank-snyder2
SHARE
Previous articleFair Sponsor Program

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR