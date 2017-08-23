Bond County Tax Update

The real estate tax collection season is well underway in Bond County.

August 14 was the due date for the first installment. County Treasurer Katie Weiss reports that a penalty of one and one-half percent per month is now being assessed for late first installment payments.

The second installment of taxes is due September 29.

Treasurer Weiss is pleased how payments have been coming in from property owners. She said the total extension for the county is $20 million and just over $12 million have been collected.

The county treasurer made an early distribution of money to taxing districts to help their cash flow.

Weiss said the next distribution will be made by mid-September.