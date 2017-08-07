Burglary South Of Litchfield

Crimestoppers is seeking information regarding a burglary that is believed to have occurred between 4:00 p.m. on August 3rd and 8:00 a.m. on August 4th, on Klein Avenue, located approximately two miles south of Litchfield, in Montgomery County. The suspect, or suspects, reportedly forced entry into an outbuilding and stole lawn maintenance equipment items which included Stihl grass trimmers, Stihl blowers and other equipment.

If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime, visit the Crimestoppers website at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com or text a tip by entering 722TIP and your message to CRIMES (274637), or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-352-0136, or call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 217-532-9511.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward. Remember we want your information not your name.