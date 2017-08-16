Busy Day For GFPD

Greenville Firefighters responded Tuesday, at 2:04 p.m., to a fire alarm at Burritt Hall on Beaumont Avenue. According to the fire department report, there was no fire and the alarm was due to a system malfunction. Firefighters were on the scene about ten minutes.

Greenville Firefighters were called Tuesday, at 8:17 p.m., to a fire alarm at a residence on Second Street. According to the fire report, the occupant bumped the heater causing a short between the switch and case tripping the breaker. There were no other problems and fire department personnel were on the scene about 15 minutes.

Greenville Firefighters were call again Tuesday, at 9:22 p.m., to a fire alarm at the Comfort Inn on Rt. 127 south of Greenville. According to the fire report, the alarm was caused by a person using an E-cigarette in a room and there was no fire. Firefighters were on the scene about half an hour.