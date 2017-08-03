Car-Train Accident Claims Life

A car/train accident in Brighton claimed the life of a 35 year old woman Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, 35 year old Melanie Adams of St. Louis was northbound on Main Street at 10 PM Wednesday in Brighton when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle traveled off the roadway, passed through the village hall parking lot, and came to rest on train tracks, not on a grade crossing. The vehicle became stuck on the tracks and was struck in the passenger side by a southbound Amtrak train.

Adams was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Amtrak train had approximately 44 passengers on board. One passenger was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.