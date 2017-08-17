Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for a fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

Dam West, Coles Creek and Boulder Campgrounds are open with sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis and also through reservation by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov McNair and Dam East Campgrounds are open on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online at www.reserveamerica.com

The Carlyle Lake Multi-Use Trail is accessible for hiking, walking and biking offering a 17 mile roundtrip loop extending from the Dam West Day Use Area to Saddle Dam III. Also, the Willow Pond Fitness Trail located south of the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center offers a unique outdoor fitness opportunity for visitors. The fitness trail is a 1/5 mile paved trail that encompasses an old farm pond and is home to many different species of wildlife. The serenity of this area adds to the enjoyment of getting fit.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers educational programs in the campgrounds and at the beaches every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the recreation season. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, August 18th:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Constellations

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground-Total Solar Eclipse

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – The Milky Way Galaxy

Saturday, August 19th:

2:30 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

3:30 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

3:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Game

Sunday, August 20th:

2:30 p.m. Keyesport – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

3:30 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

3:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits, and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jackets are available at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center through the “Life Jacket Loan Program”. For a $5.00 deposit, a life jacket can be borrowed for the day. When the life jacket is returned in good condition, the deposit will be refunded. Please remember to always wear your life jacket when in, on, or around the water. Life jacket loaner stations are also available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.