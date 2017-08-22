CEO Students Begin School Year

The Bond County CEO Class of 2018 kicked off last Friday at their host location at HSHS Holy Family/ Fair Oaks with 12 seniors from Greenville and Mulberry Grove High Schools.

Facilitator Roger Sanders led them through the basics of the ground-breaking program, which has 39 classes with 168 schools and 1716 students participating this year. CEO or Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities is designed to prepare students to create and launch a personal business by the end of the year.

Approximately 50 guest speakers and 50 business tours are at the heart of the curriculum and local entrepreneur Crystal Grove, co-owner of Bond County Realtors LLC, told her story of becoming a business owner about two years ago, something she had never imagined doing. She emphasized that being prepared and willing to learn more and take a chance are critical to a successful business.

“Students have to go through an admissions process to be chosen for this class,” Sanders said, “So I’m not surprised that they ask really good questions and are very attentive. This is a great group for our inaugural class and they are very capable of paving the way for a program that will grow quickly to the maximum of 20 students.”

Through the numerous guest speakers and tours as well as their unique entrepreneurial ventures, the program will give the 12 students an outlook on the opportunities available in their own communities.

“By next May each of them will launch their own business and they will be far ahead of a typical graduate in their business knowledge.” Sanders added.

A unique learning and entrepreneurial endeavor, CEO is an effort led by local businesses and individuals.

“Our hats are off to the 38 businesses who stepped up to finance this class and although it is held off campus, it does carry credits toward graduation.

CEO meets every school day from 7:30-9:00 a.m. before school.