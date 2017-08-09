Chamber & Tourism Director Announced

A new executive director has been hired for the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and City of Greenville tourism.

Kayley Woker of Greenville will begin her duties August 14.

Woker comes to the position with a strong agricultural background, having grown up on a farm just west of Greenville. Her parents are Jan and Craig Woker. The new director is a graduate of Greenville High School and she was the 2015 Bond County Fair Queen.

Kayley holds a bachelor’s degree from SIU-Carbondale, with a major in agricultural systems and a minor in ag business economics. She was recently a county manager trainee with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Chamber President Michael Diaz and Greenville City Manager Dave Willey believe Woker’s high energy will be an asset in the job. They also believe her agriculture background will help Chamber members grow their businesses and increase ag tourism.