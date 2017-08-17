Changes Coming To KPD Pool

The Kingsbury Park District swimming pool is closed for the 2017 season.

Before the pool reopens next year, many changes and additions will occur.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the biggest change is the addition of a splash pad. Additional changes include the addition of a concession area, guard house, and storage area.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

The work is being paid for with a state grant and bonds previously issued by the district.

Sauerwein said the splash pad will feature a dump bucket that fills up with water and tips over when it’s full. The pad will also feature water guns and sprinklers. Sauerwein hopes the splash pad will be an attraction to families.

Click below to hear more:

The splash pad will be for children of all ages. It will be located west of the swimming pool, inside a fence.

