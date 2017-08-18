City Bike Path Meeting

For the past couple of months, the Greenville City Council has discussed bike paths on streets in the city.

The topic was on the agenda at the August meeting.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said the proposal to place thermoplastic markings on approximately four and one-half miles of existing roads would cost about $30,000.

If this plan was eventually approved, an intense education campaign would have to be undertaken because bicycle riders would be sharing the roads with vehicle traffic.

A public meeting, to get citizen input about bike paths, has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 5 at 7 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.