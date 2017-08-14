Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) has announced the Congressional App Challenge.

Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating and an application or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices. The Congressional App Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in coding and computer science.

“I encourage all students to explore STEM education and enter the challenge” Shimkus said. “This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about coding and computer science through hands-on practice.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all students in the 15th Congressional District of Illinois. Submissions will be judged on the following criteria: quality of the idea, including creativity and originality; implementation of the idea, including user experience and design; and demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.

The winner from the 15th Congressional District, chosen by a panel of expert judges, will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us, and the winning app will also be on display in the U.S. Capitol, honoring the winners from across the country.

For more information, please visit the official Congressional App Challenge website at CongressionalAppChallenge.us or contact Jenny Pruitt at (618) 252-8271 or jenny.pruitt@mail.house.gov.