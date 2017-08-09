Country Classic Cars Burns

Country Classic Cars, on historic Route 66 and East Frontage Road along Interstate 55, in rural Staunton burned Tuesday night.

According to Staunton Fire Chief Rick Haase, Staunton Firefighters and firefighters with equipment from twelve other departments responded about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Crews arrived to find a well-involved fire in the north building around the main office. The fire quickly spread through the building which reportedly housed more than 140 classic and antique cars. Passersby reported hearing explosions and glass breaking as the fire engulfed the warehouse building.

By 10:00 p.m., Fire Chief Haase reported most of the fire was “knocked down” and anticipated being on-scene at least until early Wednesday morning. Firefighters were on the scene until about 3:30 a.m. Haase said they brought in heavy equipment to remove the building’s roof.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The Illinois Fire Marshal was called. The Fire Marshal, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and the Staunton Fire Department are currently investigating the fire.

No injuries were reported.