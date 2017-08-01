County To Pay For Recycling

The Bond County Board approved a contract with FAYCO in their meeting Tuesday morning. The contract stipulates the county will pay FAYCO $100 for each pick-up made at the county recycling center, located near the Greenville Veterinary Clinic on Rt. 40, just east of Greenville.

Four to six pick-ups are allowed each month.

FAYCO notified the county in recent weeks that they wanted to continue picking up recyclable materials, but would no longer be able to do so without compensation.

The money will come from a county fund that has around $30,000 in it. State’s Attorney Chris Bauer noted in the meeting that those funds can only be used for certain expenses. The recycling pickup is an allowable expense.

The county board plans to install a collection point where contributions can be made to help the county offset expenses associated with recycling. Board members noted that several area businesses utilize the recycling center and they would like to see them help with offsetting the costs associated with keeping the facility open for the county.