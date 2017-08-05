Degler On Fair Queen Reign

The crowning of the 2017 Miss Bond County Fair Monday night will end the reign of the past year’s queen Abigail Degler.

Degler said she enjoyed being in many parades and attending special events.

Queen Degler graduated in May from Eastern Illinois University. She majored in broadcasting and a minored in meteorology.

The retiring Junior Miss is Shelby Roberson. Degler said she and the junior miss enjoyed being in many parades and attending special events during the past year.

They have both been busy assisting this year’s contestants in preparation for Monday night’s pageant.