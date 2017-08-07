Demo Night Results

The grandstand was nearly filled for Saturday night’s car demolition derby at the Bond County Fair.

In the old school class, the winner was Brad Simonton from Clinton County.

Second place went to Dillon Simonton. The rest of the Top 10 was Travis Blevins of Pocahontas, third; Danny Kluemke, fourth; Matt Oglesby of Greenville, fifth; Anthony Bone of Greenville, sixth; Carl Kluemke, seventh; Jared Jolliff of Mulberry Grove, eighth; Paul Neely of Greenville, ninth; and Jeremy Hudson of Greenville, 10th.

The Mad Dog Trophy went to Anthony bone.

There were 21 cars in the old school class.

Thirteen drivers were in the compact class, which was won by Trevor Alexander. Colton McGuire placed second, Trent Albert was third, Jeff Sante, fourth; and Seth Strotheide, fifth.

Taylor Hill finished first in the stock class, which had four cars.