Derleth In Bond County Court

The man charged in Madison County with aggravated kidnapping and parental abduction was recently in Bond County Circuit Court on Bond County charges.

Christopher Derleth, age 40, of Granite City, appeared in police custody. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pled not guilty to Bond County charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual assault and perjury.

A jury trial has been scheduled for September 25.

Derleth appeared with his court-appointed attorney John Abell.

The defendant is being held in the Madison County jail. Derleth, his 13-year-old adopted daughter and her infant son were the subjects of a nationwide search in September of 2016. They were found in West Virginia on September 24.

Derleth has lived in Pocahontas and Greenville in the past.

The predatory assault charge alleges that in 2015, the defendant had sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

The aggravated criminal sexual assault charge alleges the same offense, between October 26, 2015 and September 1, 2016, and in doing so he allegedly caused bodily harm to the girl. Both are Class X charges.

The Class 3 felony perjury charge alleges Derleth made a false statement to the court, in an adoption case affidavit.